NYT: The United States did not transfer to Russia all the information about the threat of a terrorist attack in Crocus

US intelligence agencies did not transfer to Russia all available information about the threat of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, because they were afraid to reveal their intelligence sources. This is reported by The New York Times (NYT) citing officials from European and American security services.

“Hostile relations between Moscow and Washington prevented American officials from passing on information about the plan [террористов] more than necessary out of fear that Russian authorities might learn about their intelligence sources or methods,” the material says.

As the newspaper notes, the day before the US Embassy in Moscow issued a public warning about a possible extremist attack on a Russian concert venue, the local CIA office transmitted a private warning to Russian officials, which included one additional detail – the Islamic State-Khorasan is related to this » (ISIS-K, recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

However, Russian authorities said that the information conveyed by American intelligence agencies was of a general nature. Nevertheless, Moscow stressed that the security services responded to it.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken linked the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia). According to him, the tragedy in the Moscow region reminds us of the threat that continues to come from radical Islamists.