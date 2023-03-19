The White House said that they consider the truce in Ukraine unacceptable at the moment

The United States currently considers a truce in Ukraine unacceptable. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, in an interview with the TV channel fox news.

He stressed that Washington also opposes calls for a truce in the republic following the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Because this (truce – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will only ratify Russia’s gains by today and give Mr. Putin time to prepare new people and plan a new offensive at his convenience,” the US official explained.

Earlier, Kirby took a similar position – he expressed the opinion that a truce in Ukraine would be a violation of the UN Charter by Russia. According to him, a ceasefire would mean the recognition of “the seizures of Ukrainian territory carried out by Russia.”

On March 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recalled that Russia did not refuse the ceasefire proposals, “which are made out of a sincere desire to find a political solution.” The Minister did not specify which initiatives he had in mind.