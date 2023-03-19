With videoWhile the astronomical spring officially starts on Monday evening, the weather gods don’t promise anything good. The Netherlands awaits a very wet and turbulent week. By the end of the week, showers can be accompanied by heavy gusts of wind, Weerplaza reports. This means that March is likely to become much wetter than in previous years.



Monday is still relatively quiet. It will be gray and misty. Rain falls occasionally, especially in the north of the country, but it will not be more than a few millimeters. In the southeast, the sun sometimes breaks through the clouds. In most of the country it will be 10 to 12 degrees, but due to the southwest wind it will feel considerably colder.

From Tuesday it will be really autumn-like. According to Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza, this is due to 'a veritable parade of low-pressure areas' with several rain fronts every day. The amount of precipitation can reach 30 to 60 millimeters during the weekend. "Then we speak locally about a monthly amount of rain: normally about 55 millimeters falls over the whole of March," says Van Bernebeek.

Spring is still a long way off this week ©Jeffrey Groeneweg



driest region

Most precipitation is expected in the central and south(east) areas. In previous years, this was the driest region during the spring. “But there is absolutely no question of an early precipitation deficit this year.”

In recent years, March has been a very dry and sunny month, in which there was even a drought and a risk of wildfires. Last year it even stayed dry for 30 days in March in some regions. Only on the last day there was a little bit of precipitation and locally even wet snow.

This year, March is ‘already too wet’. An average of 70 to 85 millimeters of rain has already fallen in the center and south of the Netherlands, in South Limburg even almost 100 millimeters locally. With the expected rain this week, that can rise to above 100 millimeters and locally even 150 millimeters.

Good for nature

In any case, that is good news for nature, says Van Bernebeek. "Including all the rainfall in recent weeks and in the winter, this ensures stable (ground)water levels in a large part of the country. Also in the south and east, where we have been struggling with severe drought for several years. Ditches and fens are richly filled and there is also quite a bit of water in the floodplains."

It will not only be wet on Thursday and Friday, but heavy gusts of wind are also expected. They can run up to 100 kilometers per hour. Along the coast it can be stormy with wind force 7 to 8. But whether we can record an official storm for the second time this year, following last Monday, is uncertain.