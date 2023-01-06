New US Ambassador Lynn Tracy to work with Russia to resume issuing visas in Moscow

The new US Ambassador to Russia, Lynn Tracy, will work with the Russian authorities on the possibility of resuming the issuance of visas in Moscow. This was announced by the official representative of the State Department Ned Price, reports RIA News.

Tracy will work to increase the US embassy’s staff, he said, to ensure the mission can resume basic functions, including potentially issuing visas.

As the diplomat noted, such an outcome would be in the interests of both countries.

On November 28 last year, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. in Moscow, Elizabeth Rud, reported that Washington was trying to find an accessible country for issuing immigrant visas to Russian citizens. According to her, the United States is aware of the difficulty of coming to Warsaw, so “other places more accessible to Russians” are being determined for this purpose.