Riyadh (SPA)

Yesterday, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded the maneuvers and hypotheses of the joint naval exercise “Testad 5”. And the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated that the maneuvers began five days ago, with the participation of the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Navy, the Saudi Ministry of Interior represented by the Border Guard in the Eastern Region, the Saudi Ministry of Energy represented by Saudi Aramco, and Aramco Gulf Operations Company, at King Abdulaziz Naval Base. in the city of Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

The “Tackdown 5” exercise was aimed at protecting maritime lines of communication, confronting threats to oil installations, protecting freedom of maritime navigation, and promoting unification of the concept of joint action among the participating units. The exercise included a number of lectures and hypotheses, as well as training in dealing with floating mines, defending vital installations and oil fields, and dealing with drone boats and drones.

The director of the “Testadi 5” exercise, Rear Admiral Khalid bin Mesir Al-Shammari, confirmed that the exercise aims to raise the readiness of all participating units, strengthen and unify joint action, raise the level of coordination and exchange of information, and unify the concept of leadership and communications, to achieve the security and safety of vital installations and oil fields, and to secure Freedom of navigation in the regional and economic waters in the Arabian Gulf.