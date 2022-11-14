The vote in the 193-member General Assembly came in favor of 94 votes in favor, 14 against and 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support for five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the assembly since the process began on Feb. 24.

The resolution recognizes the need to put in place an “international mechanism for compensation for damage, loss or injury” resulting from Russia’s “unjust actions” against Ukraine.

It recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an “international registry documenting allegations and information regarding damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the decision as a “diplomatic victory,” while the Vice-President of the Russian Federation Council considered it “null and in violation of the charter of the organization.”

A Russian veto on the 15-member Security Council prevented the most powerful body in the United Nations from taking any action against President Vladimir Putin.

But no objections were raised in the General Assembly when it adopted earlier four resolutions criticizing the Russian operation.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.