Iran summoned German ambassador to Tehran Hans-Udo Muzel for the second time in days to protest Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s recent comments on anti-government protests rocking the Islamic Republic after Mahsa’s death Amini, in mid-September. This was reported by the state news agency Irna and sources in the German Foreign Ministry confirmed the news.

Scholz had harshly criticized the Iranian government on Saturday evening for the crackdown on protests. “What kind of government is the one that shoots its own people?” Scholz said, arguing that anyone who does so should expect “resistance.”