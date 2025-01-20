The draft Framework Statute – the standard that regulates the working conditions of health personnel – that the Ministry of Health has sent to the unions has generated widespread anger in the sector. In addition to demanding exclusivity from hospital managers and service heads so that they do not work at the same time in private healthcare, something that Minister Mónica García announced, her department wants doctors to not be able to combine their work in public centers with the from private centers during the first five years after completing their training, as this medium reported. The CSIF union (Central Sindical Independiente y de Civil Servants) has warned this Monday to Health that, if it wants to have its support, this exclusivity has to entail remuneration.

“We do not agree with what has come out of the draft,” the national president of the CSIF health sector, Fernando Hontangas, said at a press conference. The regime of incompatibilities proposed by Health, the central spokesperson continued, exists for all public employees, “but these incompatibilities have to be well remunerated, and in this text they are not remunerated.” It cannot be done, he insisted “at zero cost.”

«We have to play with the market. Could this cause the flight of professionals? We are analyzing it and obviously if we consider that this is going to cause a flight of professionals, CSIF is not going to admit it,” said Hontangas, who also emphasized that it is in this text of the Framework Statute where these salary increases must be included. change that doctors do not combine their work in the public with that of the private. »We do not refuse incompatibility, but it is well compensated. “It cannot be left to the risk of an exclusivity that does not retain anyone’s loyalty at the moment,” he said.

The negotiation of the Framework Statute is still in process. Next Wednesday, the Ministry of Health will meet with the representatives of the unions in what will be the first meeting after Mónica García’s department sent them its text proposal, which in addition to this exclusivity regulates other conditions such as the duration of the working day in the health sector or professional reclassification. CSIF, its president of the health sector has assured, will continue negotiating so that the standard includes “attractive conditions for professionals to work in public health.”









There are other “red lines” that the union will take to this negotiation, explained Sacramento Rodríguez, vice president of the CSIF health sector, such as professional reclassification according to responsibility, competencies and each training of each category, with the ” due economic remuneration” that corresponds. In this sense, the union spokesperson has assured that the draft that Health has sent them links this section to the General State Budgets, something that the central does not share due to how “questioned” the parliamentary support that the Government has for approve these budgets.

«Marketing» of professionals

Rodríguez has also assured that among the demands of the sector is a 35-hour work day in all communities, equal pay in all communities “to put an end to the current marketing that exists of professionals who move from one community to another for better working and economic conditions”, the reduction of on-call hours “without economic loss” or the full recovery of extra pay, among other issues. CSIF assures that the ministry »cannot be in a hurry« to begin the processing of this norm, as it warns that several meetings will be necessary to be able to carry out the improvements to the text presented by Health.