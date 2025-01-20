Challenging ageism and machismo in the film industry is paying off for The substance. Despite the usual prejudices against horror films when it comes to awarding awards, the film Coralie Fargeat It is becoming one of the most acclaimed titles of the season, including three BAFTA nominations.

However, not all the consequences of this production have been positive. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety), Margaret Qualley has explained the price he had to pay for becoming the alter ego body horror of Demi Moore. Something that didn’t leave her as crushed as her character in the film, but almost.

Beauty has a price

The rate in question was most appropriate to the issue of The substance: As a result of the makeup and prosthetics she wore during filming, Margaret Qualley ended up suffering fierce acne which put production in trouble.

“At the end, when my skirt appears in the opening credits and you see those palm trees, it’s because my face was destroyed,” recalls the actress. “They couldn’t roll my face anymore.”

In fact, these consequences ended up appearing in another film. Because, after filming The substance, Qualley met Yorgos Lanthimos in Kind of Kindness. And, since the Greek director is what he is, I end up taking advantage of that skin problem.





In Lanthimos’ film, one of the four characters played by the actress has a serious acne problem. Something that didn’t require makeup: “That was the acne I got from the prosthetics,” explains Qualley. “And I thought, ‘Look, this seems perfect. I’m playing all these characters. For one of them, they used this crazy acne. It took me about a year to fully recover.”

