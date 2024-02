Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 22:06











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The head of former president Carles Puigdemont's office, Josep Lluís Alay, will be tried for embezzlement in the fall. Initially, the court had set the trial for February 20, but due to scheduling problems at the Barcelona Court, the hearing was…

This content is exclusive for subscribers