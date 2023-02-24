The Union Train.. a new building block in the Emirates edifice
The UAE continues to add vital projects that enhance its development path, at a pace full of optimism and a balanced outlook. The most recent of these projects was in the vital transport sector, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, inaugurated the UAE National Railway Network, at the main center for control and maintenance in the “Al Faya” area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
On this occasion, His Highness affirmed that the national railway network is a new building block in the edifice of the Union, and an important station in the UAE’s development march. In this inauguration, the operations of the freight train across all the emirates of the country were launched. This project, which is considered one of the largest infrastructure projects, Infrastructure in the UAE has many vital goals. The issue of linking the emirates to a national train network raises the logistical capabilities in many ways, enhances the competitiveness of the UAE, and consolidates the unity of the Union.
It is expected, God willing, that this network will support the national economy with a value of 200 billion dirhams, contribute to saving 8 billion dirhams in the cost of road maintenance, and add about 23 billion dirhams in tourism benefits. Eleven contractors, 25 consultants, and 28,000 specialists and workers worked on this project. Its completion took 133 million man-hours and 40,000 approvals from 180 government agencies. The national railway network extends about 900 km across the emirates of the country, while the most modern freight train fleet in the region includes 38 locomotives, with a capacity of 60 million tons of goods on an annual basis, and more than 1,000 multi-use vehicles, and the speed of the freight train is about 120 km / hour. It is equipped to transport various types of huge loads and general freight containers.
This project supports the UAE’s goals for sustainable development by contributing to reducing carbon emissions by 21% in the country’s land transport sector, and reducing land transport emissions at the individual level by about 40% by 2050, in addition to supporting the Emiratisation agenda and graduating qualified cadres to work in the train sector. . The UAE national railway network contributes to supporting companies’ businesses and enhancing their investment opportunities. It connects the seven emirates of the country to each other, from Ghuwaifat at the border with Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, to form an essential part of the global supply network. The freight train connects 4 major ports in the UAE. It also includes 7 logistics centers to serve trains and related activities.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
#Union #Train. #building #block #Emirates #edifice
Leave a Reply