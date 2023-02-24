Home page politics

Economics Minister Robert Habeck © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck shows no understanding for the planned demonstration on Saturday in Berlin. He is harsh with Schwarzer and Wagenknecht.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is not in a particularly good mood about the planned peace demonstration in Berlin on Saturday. Instead, the minister sharply criticized the peace demonstration planned a year after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Everyone who is in their right mind wants peace,” said the Green politician on Friday evening ARD focal point. What the left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht and the people following her wanted was to sell something as peace that an “imperialist dictator” was imposing on Europe. If that goes through, it would be an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the next few countries. “This is not peace, this is a chimera that is being built there, this is political misleading of the population,” warned the Vice Chancellor.

Habeck criticizes the planned demonstration in Berlin by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer

Wagenknecht and the feminist Alice Schwarzer called for a rally against the Ukraine war on Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Brandenburg Gate. It has the motto “Rebellion for Peace” and follows on from a joint initiative by Wagenknecht and Schwarzer. They had published a “Manifesto for Peace”, which is the subject of controversial debate.

In the paper, the well-known journalist and the left-wing politician warn of a further escalation in the Ukraine war. They call for compromises “on both sides” and call on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to “stop the escalation of arms deliveries” and to “lead a strong alliance for a ceasefire and peace negotiations”.

In addition to criticism of Schwarzer, Habeck also sees China’s peace plan in two minds

Habeck has mixed views on China’s proposals in the form of a 12-point peace plan including a ceasefire and an end to sanctions to end the Ukraine war. The position paper presented on Friday is “also blind” because it does not distinguish between victims and perpetrators. But it could also be seen as an attempt by China to influence Russia. Then the advance would be welcome and an important contribution. In the paper, Beijing demands, among other things, a general ceasefire and dialogue – and warns against the use of nuclear weapons. (dpa)