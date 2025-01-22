Marc Giro He proposed a curious game to Carlos Arecesrelated to the series he stars in, Muertos SL The game consisted of find out the names of the masks that were inside different coffins that were coming out on the set in less than 40 seconds and with clues.

One of those boxes, however, did not contain a mask. “I didn’t expect this“said the presenter as he opened it. “I’m going to tell you,” he thought, while the clock was ticking. “Mocatriz“He repeated several times.

“How difficult,” Areces assimilated the little information. “I would say Yola Berrocal, but I don’t believe it“, indicated the actor. Indeed, the woman was really stuck in there. “I can’t believe it!” Carlos said, dying of laughter.

Marc Giro He also burst out laughing, but from the first moment he saw the image of Yola as you can see in the cover image. “As They couldn’t get a mask, they got the real one“they joked.

“I think that you should ring the next bells“, Giró acknowledged. Areces did not stop hugging his partner: “What an illusion, right.” Marc Giró, to say goodbye to them, invited the actor to return to the program and Yola to go as an interviewee for the first time.