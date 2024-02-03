vDefense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is apparently encountering considerable internal resistance with plans to reorganize his department. According to information from “Spiegel” magazine, the ministry’s General Staff Council (GPR) firmly rejects the reforms. “It is important for us to inform you and the employees that the GPR does not support the decisions to reorganize the ministry,” said a letter from the personnel representatives dated January 30, which was available to “Spiegel”.

In addition, the employee representatives noted “significant unrest and dissatisfaction among the members of the BMVg,” explained the ministry’s head of the staff council, Michael Richter. According to the report, Richter complains that the staff council's objections were ignored. In addition, there was no opportunity for personal exchange with Pistorius.

The minister informed the employees of his department in an internal letter on Monday about details of the reorganization of the ministry. According to a ministry spokeswoman on Thursday, around 225 positions will sooner or later be eliminated as a result of the restructuring: 150 of these will reportedly be eliminated and 75 others will be moved to subordinate departments.

The aim of the reform is an “agile, efficient and effective house” to fulfill the core mission of national and alliance defense, the spokeswoman said. To this end, “unnecessary interfaces have been removed, structures have been set up more clearly and non-ministerial tasks have been transferred to subordinate areas”.







According to the report, there should be a maximum of three subdivisions per department. The new organizational structure has been in effect since February 1st. It was planned for January 1st.

As “Spiegel” further reported, Pistorius sharply rejected the staff council’s accusations. In a letter dated January 31st, the minister replied that he wanted to “make it clear once again that, in my view, changes are necessary to improve the functioning of the House and that these changes must also quickly lead to the establishment of a new organization.”

According to Pistorius, the staff council was “continuously” informed about the plans. The minister explained that “it is not an option” to postpone the changes any further and announced a quick date for a personal conversation.