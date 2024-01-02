Elodie and Iannone in Egypt: the singer as beautiful as Cleopatra, but still without a voice. “Slowly I recover”

“I'm slowly recovering.” Elodie posts a story from Egypt where she enjoyed some rest and relaxation with Andrea Iannone. But her voice is still knocked out. In the video a virtual headdress that resembles that of the pharaohs. Beautiful like Cleopatra. “Why am I not okay like this?”he says, laughing in a faint voice. In recent days, the queen of Italian music had to cancel her New Year's concert in Teramo. “Flu and cough, I have severe tracheitis,” she wrote. The doctors had prescribed “forced rest” for her. And a few days later Elodie is still recovering. In the meantime it does “happy New Year” to his followers.





Elodie starts 2024 with a Platinum Record. Iannone is preparing for his Superbike debut

For her, a certainly challenging 2024 begins after 2023 full of successes and sold out venues for her shows. Meanwhile, in her social stories Elodie celebrates the platinum record of ” Anche Stasera “, the song with Sfera Ebbasta (whose album X2VR has been the best-selling in Italy for 4 weeks).

And for Andrea Iannone it will be even more exciting: at the end of February (weekend of 23-25) he will make his debut in Superbike, in the Australian GP on the Phillip Island track. The champion from Vasto returns to competitions after a 4-year hiatus (his disqualification expired in December) and there is great anticipation to see him back on the track. The world of two wheels has greatly missed a rider of his talent (he who won in MotoGP with Ducati, he who in Moto2 was one of Marc Marquez's most fearsome rivals) and a character who can shine a greater spotlight on SBK than on next year promises to be very interesting. Alvaro Bautista will try to win his third consecutive world title, but will have to get on a “ballasted” Ducati Panigale V4 R due to the change in regulations. The opponents? Many, from Jonathan Rea riding the Yamaha to Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (who moved to BMW), passing through the Italians, Andrea Locatelli (official Yamaha), Nicolò Bulega (Bautista's partner in Ducati), Axel Bassani (official Kawasaki), Danilo Petrucci and Michael Rinaldi (Ducati private teams). Everyone will try to make life difficult for the Spaniard. And with them, a highly motivated Andrea Iannone…

