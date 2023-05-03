The High Commission for Planning in Morocco said, on Wednesday, that the unemployment rate in the country rose slightly to 12.9 percent in the first three months of 2023, compared to 12.1 percent in the same period last year, with job losses continuing in the agricultural sector in light of the worst drought. the country for decades.

The unemployment rate was higher among young men, at 35.3 percent.

The High Commission for Planning said in its quarterly report that unemployment among university graduates reached 19.8 percent and among women 18.1 percent.

And the Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture had said on Friday that the grain crop for the current year is expected to reach 5.51 million tons, an increase of 62 percent over last year, which witnessed the country’s exposure to a severe drought.

The country did not succeed in raising its grain harvest to 7.5 million tons, as was assumed in the 2023 budget.

The ministry said late on Friday that it expects to harvest 2.98 million tons of soft wheat, 1.18 million tons of durum wheat and 1.35 million tons of barley.