The European Union (EU) intends to develop a mechanism that will allow sanctions for corruption in any country in the world. This was stated on May 3 by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“Today I submitted to the Council of the EU a draft sanctions mechanism that will be applied for corruption, which will allow us to fight it around the world. I look forward to its early approval,” he said at a press conference.

Borrell did not specify on what basis the European Commission (EC) would determine the involvement of individuals in corruption.

Earlier, on April 5, US authorities imposed visa restrictions on four members of the High Council of Justice of Georgia, allegedly involved in serious corruption. They and their immediate families are banned from entering the United States.

Prior to this, on February 2, two MEPs were stripped of their immunity over corruption allegations linked to the World Cup in Qatar. Belgian MEP Mark Tarabella and Italian Andrea Cozzolino lost their immunity.

In January, Polish President Andrzej Duda indicated that the European Union should not teach other countries the rule of law after a corruption scandal in the European Parliament.

The corruption scandal in the European Parliament broke out in December 2022. At that time, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban even proposed dissolving the European Parliament in connection with the conviction of the deputy chairman of the body, Eva Kaili, in corruption. On December 9, she was detained in Belgium in a bribery case related to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.