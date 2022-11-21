Less than 500 kilometers from Chernobyl, site of the world’s greatest nuclear disaster, another record-breaking tragedy looms. The Russian artillery attacks in Ukraine come so close to the Zaporizhia power plant, the largest in Europe, that this weekend the explosions caused “severe” damage to the facilities, including radioactive waste stores, capacitors and systems irrigation cooling.

“Stop this madness!” said the general director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, to a French channel. The artillery barrage rocked critical installations throughout Saturday until 6pm local time, and returned to the attack on Sunday at 9:15am with a string of shocking explosions that the UN said reached produce a dozen impacts in just 40 minutes. “We are talking about what happened just a few meters away, not kilometers away,” Grossi clarified in a UN statement.

The agency tried yesterday to assess the damage to the Russian resistance, which accuses Ukraine. “Once again we have been fortunate that a serious nuclear incident did not occur, but next time we may not be so lucky,” Grossi warned. The diplomat did not want to point out the author by his name, but insisted in a television interview that whoever does it “knows exactly where he is aiming,” he accused. “He is totally deliberate.”