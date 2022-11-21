After the failure of the season, the changes in the board of directors with the departure of Ricardo Peláez and Ricardo Cadena, who were replaced by Fernando Hierro and Veljko Paunovic, the vacations for the players ended and they already reported to start the preseason.
However, much had been speculated about the possible arrival of reinforcements, which has not been given officially and only remains rumors that it is not known if they will be confirmed. Although this will have to wait until the new Sports Director returns from covering the World Cup with the television channel that took him as an analyst.
Although, today the preseason of Chivas began in Christmas bar, we could see that there are several surprises back with the team, and that is that the goalkeeper Toño Rodríguez is present, as well as Ronaldo Cisneros, Alejandro Mayorga could be seen and to José Juan Macías who, although not fully recovered, is present but works separately from the rest of his colleagues.
It remains to be seen if they returned to Chivas to stay or if they were found accommodation in a team, either for sale or to be able to use them as a bargaining chip for a new addition.
#surprises #occurred #preseason #Chivas
Leave a Reply