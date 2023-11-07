The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (Crue), the University of Murcia (UMU), the University of La Rioja (UR) and the Dialnet Foundation signed a collaboration agreement to cover the complete management of university research processes. The management ranges from the beginning of each management process by the universities, including the editing of the researchers’ curricula, until, finally, coming together in a single research portal in Spanish.

In this way, the results of the Hercules project – a Crue-TIC initiative developed by the UMU, which establishes a new model of collaboration between universities for research management – ​​are transferred to the Dialnet portal, created by the UR, and which integrates the largest database of scientific articles in Spanish. Based on this agreement, the universities that are part of Crue can participate in the use of the research management system through agreements with the Dialnet Foundation.

The Conference of Rectors has asked all universities to “join this great collective project”

José Luján, the rector of the University of Murcia, states that with the future support of Dialnet and the University of La Rioja “the foundations of the great research portal in the Spanish language with the most advanced technologies are laid.” Likewise, he thanks Crue for his “trust” in the UMU to develop the Hercules project and the UR for its “effort” from Dialnet and its “generosity” to assume the semantic and artificial intelligence results of Hercules.

For his part, the rector of the University of La Rioja Juan Carlos Ayala describes this agreement as a “milestone” for Spanish universities and for science. “We have shown that we are university students and that we collaborate for a higher objective,” celebrates the rector of the UR, who emphasizes that with this agreement we take “a step forward so that science speaks in Spanish.” Finally, he invites all the universities that make up Crue to join in this “great collective project.”

intraocular lenses



On the other hand, the research team at the Optics Laboratory of the University of Murcia (UMU) developed the first intraocular lenses so that patients undergoing cataract surgery can see from all distances, both near and far, without the need to wear glasses and with improved peripheral perception.

Thanks to these lenses, people who undergo this eye surgery, the most performed in the world, will gain in quality of life. In addition, this advance can also benefit people with presbyopia, replacing the crystalline lens with this type of lens. Among the innovations that these new lenses provide, it is also worth noting that they avoid flares and halos and nighttime lighting effects that are usually typical in the multifocal lens designs that are currently marketed.