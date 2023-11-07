Vox has launched itself to support and cheer the increasingly tense rallies in front of the PSOE headquarters throughout Spain, to which on Monday afternoon the ultra party has sent practically its entire leadership. Santiago Abascal, leader of the party, has encouraged people to attend the protests in Madrid in front of the socialist headquarters, on Ferraz Street, which has been joined by part of the party leadership and where the vice president of the party was already present. Junta of Castilla y León, Juan García Gallardo. In Barcelona, ​​Ignacio Garriga, general secretary of the ultras, has joined the protest. The participants in the riots in Madrid, where the mobilization has been communicated to the Government Delegation, have charged against the acting president with shouts of “Sánchez criminal”, “felon”, “Sánchez, traitor; Sánchez to prison” or “let Txapote vote for you”.

The leaders of Vox, especially Abascal and Javier Ortega Smith, have encouraged from their official accounts on social networks to attend the protests, in which there have been moments of tension, especially in Madrid, where almost 4,000 people have gathered. , and where the National Police charged to clear the streets and arrested three people. SAMUR members claimed to have treated half a dozen people after tear gas was fired in the vicinity of the PSOE national headquarters on Ferraz Street in Madrid.

National police agents prepared to intervene in the face of the protesters’ refusal to end the protest. Jaime Villanueva

The day after the PP encouraged street demonstrations, Vox this Monday gave a twist to its strategy in the face of these protests, after Abascal called for “permanent, constant and growing mobilization” against “betrayal” committed by the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, when making an agreement with the pro-independence parties. Behind the first protests was a until now unknown organization, Revuelta, which has called rallies in the coming days in front of the PSOE headquarters in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Badajoz, Seville, Valencia, El Puerto de Santamaría (Cádiz), Oviedo, Salamanca, Tarragona, Zaragoza and Valladolid.

Although they have been called again by Revuelta, it seems that the leader of Vox has decided to capitalize on the protests, to close the ground to the PP. Abascal himself has declared on the street, near Ferraz Street, the reason for his presence: “I am here because we have a duty to be on the street, because we are experiencing a coup d’état perpetrated from Moncloa with all the enemies.” from Spain”.

The largest and most repetitive protest is the one that has been taking place all week in front of the socialists’ headquarters. Hundreds of protesters gathered again this Monday at the gates of the party, with the usual shouts against Sánchez and the amnesty, the exact content of which is still unknown. Most of the attendees carried red-and-yellow flags, although some also wore Carlist flags. Many of the attendees have attacked the journalists present, with shouts such as “manipulative Spanish press” and “manipulative television.”

The police subdue one of the protesters on Ferraz Street during the protest against the amnesty law. Jaime Villanueva

The demonstration continued with attendees chanting the national anthem and cheering for the King. Former president Carles Puigdemont has focused a new series of critical chants: “No matter how much it bothers you, you are Spanish” or “Puigdemont, go to prison.” Several people celebrate the fact that many young people came to Ferraz this Monday. “There are more young people than yesterday, we are waking up,” says a group of women. Some of these young people come accompanied by their parents or grandparents, with whom they share some evaluations: “I haven’t met many presidents, but Sánchez is the worst and the least democratic, without a doubt,” comments one boy to his father.

The atmosphere heated up as the minutes passed, especially when some of the participants shook the fences placed by the police and lit flares. The Police, who cordoned off the area, then began to draw the anger of those present. “Police, Bolivarian” could be heard among the crowd.

Demonstration in Seville against the amnesty. Paco Puentes

Finally, the police in Madrid have charged against the protesters, who have been outraged. Thus, while Santiago Abascal left Juan Álvarez street, the riots began on Ferraz street, in which rubber balls, detonating shots and smoke canisters were used.

Although a group of about 200 protesters began to leave Ferraz Street towards Princess Street, the bulk of the concentration remained in position for another hour. Before each appearance of the helicopter deployed by the Police, the attendees responded with whistles, cutting their sleeves and shouts of “Marlaska, go now” or “out, out.” The Government Delegation in Madrid has estimated about 3,800 protesters at this afternoon’s rally.

Meanwhile, around 200 people, called by the Revuelta entity, close to Vox, gathered this afternoon in Barcelona in front of the PSC headquarters to protest against the future amnesty law. Dressed in Spanish flags and holding banners that read “amnesty is not justice,” the protesters have called Pedro Sánchez a “traitor” and have asked for Carles Puigdemont to be imprisoned. This is the first protest to be held in Barcelona since the demonstration called on October 8 by the Societat Civil entity. Several Vox deputies, including Ignacio Garriga, participate in the protest. Three Mossos d’Esquadra vans are parked in front of the socialist headquarters.

Protesters in front of the PSC headquarters in Barcelona. massimiliano minocri

The Barcelona rally against the amnesty, which ultimately brought together around 500 people, concluded without incident. The protesters have carried banners with slogans such as “PSC-Podem, betrayal” and with images of Carles Puigdemont behind bars. The protesters, who displayed Spanish flags (one of them pre-constitutional), shouted and insulted Pedro Sánchez and the PSC.

In addition, several hundred people gathered late this afternoon in front of the PSN-PSOE headquarters, on Paseo Sarasate in Pamplona. In Valencia, several hundred people gathered this Monday afternoon in front of the PSPV-PSOE headquarters, in the heart of Valencia. Called by the Revuelta association, linked to Vox, the protest was attended by several leaders. of Vox, such as the deputy in Congress Carlos Flores or the councilor in the Valencia City Council José Gosálvez. The concentration in Zaragoza has also been very large.