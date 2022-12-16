Dubai (Union)

The UAE won the hosting of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023, in a new sporting supremacy that enhances the country’s position as a destination for global sports. Colombia and Thailand, where the UAE file, which contained 117 pages, was complete in all respects, and was titled “We are ready.”

This hosting is the second for the UAE after the 2009 edition in Dubai, which witnessed the coronation of the Brazil national team at the expense of Switzerland, while the previous edition of the tournament, which is held every two years, was held in Russia 2021 and witnessed the participation of our national team.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the last quarter of next year, as the final date will be determined after the coordination meetings that will be held during the coming period in the presence of FIFA and FIFA officials.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, confirmed that the UAE’s bid to host the 2023 Beach Soccer World Cup is evidence of the international community’s confidence in the popular game in the UAE’s capabilities in safe and successful organization, indicating that the UAE has achieved very great successes in all sporting events. Which I organized, and it is also the place that world stars and the sports audience love and go to, noting that hosting the World Beach Soccer World Cup is a new success for Emirati sports.

He said: «The UAE is the capital of world sports and a meeting place for stars, and various activities and large competitions are held throughout it, so the victory of our file is a natural result of the very advanced advantages our country possesses in all fields, in addition to the presence of communities of different cultures and nationalities who love all games, including football. Beach foot that has a special charm ».

The President of the Federation appreciated the support of the wise leadership of sports, stressing that this support is behind all the successes achieved by our sports federations in hosting continental and international championships, and it is also another evidence of the importance of sport in the lives of our people and residents on the land of the country.

He praised the work of the Beach Soccer Committee and its major role in developing work in this sector, indicating that the plan to develop this game is an essential part of the Football Association’s 2038 strategy, extending thanks and appreciation to the work team that prepared the UAE file.

Ali Hamad, member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, expressed his happiness at the UAE’s victory in hosting the 2023 Beach Soccer World Cup, stressing that the world will witness a distinguished version in all aspects, and that the beach stars and their fans will spend enjoyable times.

He said, “The expertise in the country is able to present a version of the Beach World Cup, to say the least, exceptional, due to the availability of all the elements of success, including solid infrastructure and rich organizational experiences, and other factors that help in an exceptional organization that makes the participants and the public happy together.”

He stressed that planning and continuous work contributed to the development of beach soccer at all levels, pointing out that developing the game is a primary goal of our current and future aspirations, because beach soccer is a game that deserves attention, so we provide all support to our national beach soccer team in order to consolidate its international standing, and we I am confident that “White Beach” will be the best representative of Emirati football in the near future.