The Bologna coach and former footballer Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away today after a rapid decline in his health conditions which occurred between Sunday and Monday: the sportsman had been ill with leukemia for some time, he had returned to the bench after an initial period of intensive care and he seemed to be getting better but then the horrible disease overtook him. Just last weekend Mihajlovic was talking to friends about his future plans, starting from the desire to start over in January – once the cycle of therapies he was carrying out – to watch matches around the stadiums of Italy and Europe.

He didn’t make it in time, leukemia ripped him away from the affection of his loved ones and those who admired him on the pitch and on the bench. He spoke to Bruno Vespa about his illness in Porta a Porta on 18 February 2021: “This illness has improved me a lot, I have become more patient. Before it was not my advantage, I was much more impulsive. Now I’m more thoughtful and emotional, I get emotional more easily. I enjoy certain things that when you feel good seem obvious, then you feel bad and you discover that they are not so much “.

In the early afternoon of today, December 16, Sinisa Mihajlovic’s family announced the death of the former coach: “His wife Arianna, with their children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, his granddaughter Violante, his mother Vikyorija and brother Drazen, in pain they communicate the unjust and premature death of their exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic. Unique man, extraordinary professional, available and good to everyone. He bravely fought against a horrible disease. We thank the doctors and nurses who have followed him in recent years, with love and respect, in particular Dr. Francesca Bonifazi, Dr. Antonio Curti, Prof. Alessndro Rambaldi, and Dr. Luca Marchetti. Sinisa will always stay with us. I live with all the love that she gave us ”.