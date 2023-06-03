The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with friendly India for the victims of the train collision that occurred in Balasore, Odisha, killing and injuring hundreds of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and friendly people of the Republic of India and to the families and relatives of the victims of this painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.