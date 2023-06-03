An autopsy was carried out on the lifeless body of Denise Galatà, the 18-year-old who died in the Lao river during a school trip

The results of the autopsy carried out on the lifeless body of Denise Galatathe 18-year-old who disappeared and was later found dead in the Lao River during a school trip.

He was rafting with his classmates and teachers. The river started to choke and the dinghy stopped collided against a rock, causing three students to end up in the water. Two were brought to safety, but Denise Galata was carried away by the current. Hours later, firefighters found his body now lifeless. She was an 18-year-old girl who loved life, loved to dance and attended church. The story shocked everyone.

Denise Galatà died by drowning

After the autoptic examination, performed by the anatomopathologist Biagio Solarino of the University of Bari, it emerged that Denise is died by drowning. He could do nothing against the strength of the Lao River.

The family is now waiting for the young girl’s body, so they can organize hers last goodbye. In addition to the pain and the immense emptiness that Denise Galatà’s disappearance has left, there is also a lot of anger.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation file to establish responsibilities and find out if all the safety rules have been respected. For the moment, there are 9 people finished in the register of suspects. These are the president and vice president of the company Canoe club Lao Pollino and the guides present during the rafting activity.

A schoolmate, who was with her on the dinghy and ended up in the water, said that initially the waters of the Lao were calm. Then suddenly the rafts started touch the boulders, they were afraid, it all happened in a short time. She remembers going into the water, thinking she couldn’t make it, and then hearing someone cheer her on dragged awaytowards salvation. Denise unfortunately was already disappeared.

It wasn’t the first time Denise’s school had organized such a trip, it wasn’t such a tragedy has never happened.

For the day of the funeral, the Mayor proclaimed city ​​mourning as a sign of respect and closeness to Denise Galatà’s family.