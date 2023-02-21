The UAE participates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s celebrations of the founding day, which falls on Wednesday, February 22, and is an opportunity for the people of the Kingdom to recall its cultural and human heritage, and an occasion to highlight its historical depth.

The UAE’s participation in the Kingdom’s celebrations on this occasion confirms the special and strong fraternal relations that bind the leaders and peoples of the two brotherly countries, which have become a real depth for Gulf, Arab and regional action and one of the most important pillars of stability, development and prosperity in the region.

The occasion represents an opportunity to commemorate the founding of Imam Muhammad bin Saud – may God have mercy on him – for the first Saudi state in 1727 AD, leading to the national unity established by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud – may God rest his soul – and the achievements of his sons, the kings after him.

And according to what was announced by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, several major activities were prepared to celebrate the occasion, such as the epic “Sohail”, which is a historical musical that reviews the story of the founding and its men, the sacrifices they made for the advancement and development of the Saudi state, and the “Foundation March” event, which includes artistic models that represent values ​​and elements. cultural performances, a procession for performances, and a procession for Arabian horses, which together show the story of the founding over 3 centuries. The value of community cohesion and communication, through activities that concern all members of society through a unified show that will be held simultaneously in 13 different Saudi cities.

It is noteworthy that the founding day is the day of the establishment of the first Saudi state on February 22, 1727 AD. As for the Saudi National Day, which falls on the 23rd of September, it is the day of the declaration of the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

UAE-Saudi relations are witnessing growing growth according to a clear vision embodied in historical initiatives and stances such as the “Strategy of Determination” and the outputs of the “Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council”, which was clearly evident in the alliance of the two countries in “Decisive Storm”.

The leadership of the two brotherly countries played a prominent role in enhancing the security and stability of the region and the world through initiatives to settle Arab disputes or by supporting Arab countries in crises, as they bore the greatest burden in confronting all forms of regional interference in Arab affairs and attempts to destabilize the foundations of security and stability in the region.

In a related context, the economy formed one of the most prominent pillars of the Emirati-Saudi partnership, which tops the list of the largest Arab economies, as Saudi Arabia is the first Arab trade partner, while foreign trade between the two countries has achieved pioneering levels at the Arab and global levels.

The UAE tops the list of favorite tourist destinations for Saudi tourists when traveling abroad, as during the period from January to November of last year 2021, the UAE received more than 535,000 Saudi guests in its hotels, who spent nearly 1.7 million nights in the country’s hotel facilities.

On the other hand, culture plays an important role in strengthening these ties, as joint projects and initiatives between the two countries continue, including cultural, literary and artistic programmes, and the diversity and richness of its various activities that reflect the extent of development achieved by the cultural movement in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while cultural relations derive their momentum through The support of the leaderships of the two countries for writers, intellectuals and poets, in addition to the exchange of cultural delegations in the various cultural events held in the two brotherly countries.