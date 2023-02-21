Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Do you want to work in Canada? Learn how you can do it

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World
0
Do you want to work in Canada? Learn how you can do it


close

Canada receives thousands of migrants each year.

Canada receives thousands of migrants each year.

Quebec International explained step by step how Colombians can aspire to work in Canada.

Traveling to Canada and working legally is becoming more and more feasible, thanks to the country’s policies and organizations dedicated to helping, advising and locating people on these issues. This is the case of Quebec International, which works in partnership with the Government of Quebec and the Drummondville Economic Development Society, within the framework of “Journées Québec Colombie”.

See also  Errata

Marie-Eve Ferron, Quebec International’s main mobility advisor, in an interview with elempleo.com, explained in detail what is needed to apply for this job call, with exact dates, requirements and more.

According to information from the entity, there are more than 20 Québec companies that are looking for trained professionals, technicians and technologists to fill more than 250 vacancies in the information technology, health, transformation and machining, topography, education and engineering sectors.

(Also: How long should you wait if you were denied a US visa?).

Those interested in participating in the call must create a profile and apply for vacancies before February 27 at: quebecentete.com. Those who are selected will be contacted to carry out the interviews in Bogotá, on April 1 and 2. In the case of being elected, they will sign a work contract that will allow them to obtain a temporary work permit of one to three years. You can see all this information in detail in the video.

JULIAN GRANDAS
Editorial ELEMPLEO.COM

You can also read:

– Has the price for the American visa process increased in 2023? This is known.

See also  Government, Salvini: "There are no disappointments or quarrels, together for 5 years + 5"

– Green Card or visa lottery to the United States: we tell you how they work.

– Digital ID: which countries can Colombians travel to without a passport?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#work #Canada #Learn

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia | Information from HS: The Ministry of the Interior is investigating the treatment of the entire Timchenko family

Russia | Information from HS: The Ministry of the Interior is investigating the treatment of the entire Timchenko family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result