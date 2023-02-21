Do you want to work in Canada? Learn how you can do it

Traveling to Canada and working legally is becoming more and more feasible, thanks to the country’s policies and organizations dedicated to helping, advising and locating people on these issues. This is the case of Quebec International, which works in partnership with the Government of Quebec and the Drummondville Economic Development Society, within the framework of “Journées Québec Colombie”.

Marie-Eve Ferron, Quebec International’s main mobility advisor, in an interview with elempleo.com, explained in detail what is needed to apply for this job call, with exact dates, requirements and more.

According to information from the entity, there are more than 20 Québec companies that are looking for trained professionals, technicians and technologists to fill more than 250 vacancies in the information technology, health, transformation and machining, topography, education and engineering sectors.

(Also: How long should you wait if you were denied a US visa?).

Those interested in participating in the call must create a profile and apply for vacancies before February 27 at: quebecentete.com. Those who are selected will be contacted to carry out the interviews in Bogotá, on April 1 and 2. In the case of being elected, they will sign a work contract that will allow them to obtain a temporary work permit of one to three years. You can see all this information in detail in the video.

JULIAN GRANDAS

Editorial ELEMPLEO.COM

