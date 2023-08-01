Yesterday, the UAE sent a ship carrying 250 tons of relief aid to the affected people in Ukraine, as part of the continuous relief support from the UAE to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions facing the Ukrainians as a result of the current crisis.

It is noteworthy that the current aid shipment, which includes personal necessities, lighting lamps and blankets, will be sent to Poland and Romania by sea, to be then transported into Ukrainian territory.

The International Affairs Office, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is currently working on preparing another batch of school aid, which includes computers for school students, equipment, and educational supplies.

It should be noted that since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. In October of last year, it was announced that 100 million US dollars would be provided to Ukrainian civilians. The UAE also launched an air bridge that included sending 11 planes carrying about 550 tons. Relief supplies, basic food and medical supplies, 2520 generators and 6 ambulances, including two planes from the International City for Humanitarian Services in Dubai, to civilians inside Ukraine, as well as flying planes carrying relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria.