Accidents | The police suspect: the person who caused the chain collision in Helsinki was driving at a “significant” speed

According to the current information, the chain crash was caused by one of the drivers who drove at a considerable speed.

Nordensköldinkatu Sunday’s chain crash the investigation is still ongoing. The people injured in the crash are the head of the investigation Terhi Sampanmaa-Matilainen including those who got out of the hospital.

“There are no serious injuries to anyone known to the police. None of the participants are acutely in need of hospital treatment,” Sampanmaa-Matilainen said on Tuesday.

The chain crash between a bus and four cars happened on Nordenskiöldinkatu in Töölö near the ice rink in the afternoon on Sunday, July 30. Due to the accident, the road was closed to traffic for a while. Three people were injured in the crash, two of whom were transported to the hospital.

Investigation director Sampanmaa-Matilainen says that the police are still forming an overall picture of the course of events.

“There have been so many participants and witnesses that they have yet to be heard. Next week we will be wiser.”

Chain crasher caused, according to current information, by one driver who is suspected of crimes.

The preliminary criminal charges in the investigation are aggravated endangering traffic safety, driving a vehicle without a license and aggravated injury. The role of substances in the matter is still being investigated.

“The extreme danger of traffic safety means that speeding has been considerable. The technical studies are still in progress, but the damage is so big that there has been considerable speeding,” says Sampanmaa-Matilainen.

The head of the investigation could not say in more detail how much speeding the person who caused the crash had driven. Nordenskiöldinkatu has a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour.