Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The State Public Prosecution participated in the fourteenth meeting of assistant public prosecutors and public prosecutors in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries via video communication technology.

During the meeting, the state delegation was headed by Counselor Sultan Ibrahim Al-Juwai’d, the first public defender, with the participation of Haitham Ali Abdullah Al-Hammadi, the public prosecutor at the Fujairah Public Prosecution, and Obaid Ahmed Rabie Al-Abdouli, Director of the International Judicial Cooperation Department. The meeting discussed a number of common topics, the most important of which are the draft rules for child protection during the investigation phase, the draft rules for immediate payment of crimes of a financial nature and financial penalties, the draft document on the ethics of artificial intelligence in the work of the Public Prosecution, and the implementation of the rules of joint cooperation between public prosecution agencies and the Public Prosecution, in addition to Hamed Al-Othman Award for members of public prosecutions and public prosecution in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The meeting also discussed the exchange of successful experiences between public prosecution agencies, in addition to presenting the experiences of public prosecutions and public prosecution in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The State Public Prosecution proposed presenting its experience in classifying crimes and digitizing criminal legislation.