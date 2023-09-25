Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the generous patronage and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, the Council announced the launch of the second session of the Nafs Award 2023-2024 under the slogan “Compete and Excellence.” .

Nominations for the award have been opened for individuals and establishments in the private and banking sectors, with nominations closing on January 1, 2024, in preparation for the organizing committee to announce the final results during the honoring ceremony in March 2024.

The launch confirms the keenness of the Emirati Competitiveness Council to improve the Emirati human development system and prepare productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private and banking sectors, to achieve the goals of effective economic participation of citizens in a way that supports the country’s economy.

In its second session, the award aims to honor distinguished citizens working inside and outside the country in the private, banking, insurance and financial sectors, public benefit associations and private educational institutions, in addition to establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank of the Emirates.

The Council explained that the scope of the “Nafis” Award was expanded in its second session to include individuals and establishments registered with the UAE Central Bank, which enhances the award’s role in encouraging all private, banking, financial and insurance sector establishments to participate in supporting the Emiratization file.

The Council indicated that there is cooperation and coordination with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program to supervise the category of individuals, while the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Central Bank supervise the category of establishments according to the facilities affiliated with each of them.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: The “Nafes Award” constitutes support for the Emiratisation file, which receives the attention and follow-up of the wise leadership, and the realization of its vision and directives to raise the rate of participation of Emirati cadres within the workforce in the private sector, as the development of the award in its second session is considered a start. Renewed in light of the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Competitiveness Council.

He added: Governance of the award and expanding the scope of targets would continue to highlight and reward Emirati cadres and private sector companies for their efforts in supporting Emiratisation initiatives in accordance with best practices and standards, which contributes to raising Emiratization rates in this sector, improving the skills of Emirati cadres, enhancing their competitiveness in the work environment and encouraging them. To contribute effectively to sustainable development.

His Excellency stressed that the second session of the award is considered an extension of the successes achieved by the first session, especially in light of the values ​​​​on which the award is based and in terms of its sponsorship by our wise leadership, which stimulates work to support the sustainability of best practices at the level of individuals and companies and contribute to supporting the competitiveness of the labor market.

For his part, His Excellency Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank, said: The Nafes Award constitutes an incentive to enhance and sustain Emiratisation in the UAE, support efforts aimed at accelerating the achievement of its goals, and consolidate the contribution of the private sector, the banking and financial sector, and the insurance sector, in this national file, which has achieved results. Advanced with the support and directives of the wise leadership and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency added: Achieving the goals of Emiratisation and empowering citizens are our strategic priorities, based on the directives of the wise leadership and the government’s strategic plans, as we continue to work to strengthen efforts and launch national programs and established initiatives to employ young cadres, attract Emirati talent, and invest in them, as they are the basic pillar of the sustainable growth process in the financial sector in the country. The country, including the “Ithra Program for Saudization in the Financial Sector,” which was launched in 2023, where we aim to employ and train 9,375 male and female citizens by the years 2026 and 2027, to reach a total rate of 45% in the Saudization of the banking sector, including 45% in the Saudization of vital jobs. 30% localization of leadership positions in the banking sector, in addition to a 30% localization rate in other sectors such as insurance, banking, and finance.

His Excellency said: These positive results, which were achieved in record time, reflect the commitment of licensed financial institutions to their responsibilities in the Emiratization file, and also embody their cooperation and great response in achieving the required goals for Emiratization, especially in light of the support provided by the Central Bank, the Emirates Financial Institute, and the “NAFES” program. According to a vision aimed at empowering citizens to keep pace with the requirements of the labor market in the financial sector in order to achieve the future plans of the state.

His Excellency called on licensed financial institutions to raise their level of commitment and highlight their distinguished role in the success of Emiratization policies, stressing that the participation of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates in the second session of the Nafs Award reflects the interest and support of the wise leadership in the Emiratization file and the government’s appreciation of distinguished institutions and citizens working in the banking, financial and insurance sectors.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Council and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, said: “Nafes Award” is an extension of the vision of the “Nafes” program, which was launched within the 50 Initiatives Package in 2021, to achieve the UAE Vision 2071 by highlighting distinguished models of establishments and working citizens. In the private and banking sector. He also pointed out that the second session of the award looks forward to honoring establishments that have been keen to invest in Emirati cadres, through employment and training, in addition to highlighting the positive role of these establishments in creating job opportunities and developing the skills of citizens, and encouraging them to continue their efforts in enhancing their role as strategic partners in community development. And the state’s economy.

The award aims to give an opportunity to all citizens working in the private and banking sectors to participate and celebrate their efforts and career excellence.

It is worth noting that the award consists of two main categories: the establishments category and the individuals category. Cooperation has been carried out with the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Program to ensure that the award categories, criteria and mechanism used for evaluation are aligned with government directions, best practices and international standards, ensuring governance of the evaluation process and enhancing the concepts of institutional excellence. And singles.

the prize

The award aims to integrate the role of the private sector in developing the national economic system over the next fifty years, determine the level of maturity that private sector companies have reached in achieving the government’s vision regarding the Emiratisation file, honor distinguished companies and individuals, and recognize their efforts and achievements, in addition to encouraging the national workforce. To work and be productive to achieve labor market competitiveness, while ensuring the sustainability of Emiratisation initiatives in the private sector, and contributing to changing the general culture among young people and attracting them to work in the private sector as a first option after graduation.