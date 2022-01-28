Over the past 30 days, the UAE has succeeded in gathering tens of thousands of senior decision-makers, specialists and qualified people in the medical and health field from around the world to consolidate its global position in mobilizing energies and inventing solutions that contribute to improving the health of nations and peoples.

This January, the UAE hosted 7 international conferences and exhibitions that discussed unifying efforts, exchanging experiences, and benefiting from the available tools and capabilities to raise the level of the health system and treatment methods in the world.

The conferences and exhibitions that the UAE witnessed constituted an effective and important global movement, especially in light of the conditions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to strengthen international cooperation in the health field.

The start with the Second Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference, which kicks off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, with the participation of a group of international speakers and prominent experts in the field of mental and mental health from multiple countries, where the event will combine virtual and attendance participation.

The scientific program of the conference focuses on the most important issues in the field of mental health, and the event will witness the organization of a session on the new mental health care model at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, which confirms Abu Dhabi’s keenness to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from mental and mental illnesses.

In turn, the 11th Conference of the Arab Association of Otolaryngologists, Audiologists and Communication Disorders, and the 12th Emirates Conference for Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology, Audiology, Swallowing and Communication Disorders, which was held in Dubai on January 12 this year, constituted the largest gathering of otolaryngologists in the Middle East in the presence of 1500 elite scientists, doctors, specialists, officials and representatives Specialized Arab and international medical societies.

The 3-day event discussed a number of topics related to all ear, nose and throat diseases, the latest international developments in this field, salivary gland problems, the use of endoscopes in nose and sinus surgeries, skull base surgeries through the nose, speech disorders and swallowing difficulties, in addition to the latest methods in nose operations. Cosmetically and functionally, sleep apnea.

On January 20, Dubai hosted the activities of the Seventh Emirates Conference on Plastic Surgery under the patronage of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, which lasted for three days, with the participation of 70 regional and international speakers.

The conference agenda included more than 140 scientific lectures that dealt with the main topics in the field of surgery and plastic surgery, such as face and neck surgery, body sculpting, breast surgery, general restoration, reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, head and neck reconstructive surgery, surgery via live broadcast technology, management of forensic practices, and others.

Yesterday in Dubai concluded the activities of “Arab Health 2022” and “MEDLAB Middle East 2022” – the two largest medical events in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the participation of doctors, healthcare professionals and professionals representing about 160 countries around the world.

The joint event formed an ideal platform for the global healthcare industry to meet and discuss the latest technologies and medical discoveries, especially in light of the heavy attendance it witnessed, which reached about 60,000 participants during the four days of both exhibitions, as well as the participation of nearly 4,000 exhibitors from healthcare sectors from within the state and outside.

Arab Health and MEDLAB Middle East hosted the Future of Healthcare Summit on January 25, with the participation of more than 150 senior government healthcare officials, CEOs, visionaries, professionals and professionals from around the world seeking to build a future healthcare strategy.

Moving to Sharjah, the activities of the International Exhibition and Conference on Pharmaceutics and Medicine “ICPM 2022” in its sixth session, which was held from 18 to 20 January this year, were marked by the participation of a large number of pharmacists, doctors, dentists, public health, specialists and innovators, with a remarkable presence of major Domestic and international pharmaceutical, dental and biotechnology manufacturing companies, in the accompanying exhibition.

The event witnessed the organization of 35 scientific lectures and three workshops, as well as lectures in the pharmaceutical, medical and academic fields, with the participation of major local and international companies.

In turn, the Health and Fitness Week, which kicked off yesterday at Expo 2020 Dubai, sheds light on the strengths and weaknesses of the global health system revealed by the Covid-19 pandemic. and appropriate for all and work towards making progress towards it.

Health and Fitness Week provides visitors to the international event with the opportunity to be inspired to take care of their health and fitness across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, through a range of fitness activities, including yoga, Pilates and Zumba, available through the “Glovox” application, available on the App Store. and Google Play, along with downloadable in-app tours Prepare, Prepare, Go and How Humans Are Heal, which guide visitors with nutritional and sporting practices from around the world, and explore exciting topics including healing, plant therapy, and surgery. Robotic brain.

Preparations continue for the launch of the activities of the 26th Emirates International Dental Conference and the Arab Dental Exhibition “AEDC Dubai 2022”, the largest exhibition and conference in the world in various dental specialties and equipment, on the first of next February and for a period of three days at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of about 3,600 international companies will present through the exhibition nearly 4,800 innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health.

AEEDC Dubai is the ideal platform for doctors, experts and specialists in the field of dentistry from all over the region and the world, giving the event a wide opportunity to learn about the latest developments and innovations in this field, while the most important event of its kind in the world is expected to attract more than 66,000 Participants from 155 countries.

It is noteworthy that the health sector in the country witnessed qualitative leaps and great achievements during the past 50 years, commensurate with the size of the health requirements and challenges resulting from the population increase witnessed during that period.

And the number of hospitals in the country developed in 2020 to reach 173 hospitals (56 government and 117 private), compared to 16 hospitals – 15 government and 1 private – in 1975, with an increase of 981 percent, while the number of doctors reached 26,106 in 2020, compared to 2,359 Doctors in 1985, with an increase between the two years, reaching 1,007 percent.

The number of dentists increased from only 258 in 1985 to 6,764 in 2020, with an increase of 2522 percent, while the number of nurses jumped from 6,637 male and female nurses in 1990 to reach 55,949 in 2020 with an increase between the two years. 743 percent.



