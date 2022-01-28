Like every month, Netflix has returned to be talked about by announcing all the news that will arrive on the well-known streaming platform during this February 2022between films and series that will surely be able to entertain all subscribers to the service with great taste.

At a time like the present, Netflix in fact, the need to approach as many users as possible, not only because of the various competitors who have appeared on the scene, but also because of the results in 2021 which are considered to be below expectations and which, consequently, they brought down the company’s shareswhich currently does not exactly sail in good waters.

Netflix however, it does not seem scared and indeed, on several occasions it has made us know that it intends to increase investments both for the construction of new Netflix Original and for the inclusion of particularly famous films and series that can attract new audiences.

Without getting lost in further talk, we leave you to the tweet published directly on the Netflix Italy Twitter accountin which it is possible to read the names of all the news that will arrive on the platform in February 2022.

A month full of love, but also of crimes, intrigues and great returns 💌 pic.twitter.com/W9WOdbpIDA – Netflix Italy (@NetflixIT) January 28, 2022

Recently the company has also returned to talk about Squid Gamewhich is one of his biggest successes in 2022, especially by letting people know about creating what appears to be a real content universe that can conquer all fans, potentially even with works that go beyond the base series, of which two new seasons have already been confirmed.

Furthermore, Netflix took advantage of news regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in recent days to return to talk about its future in the gaming field, in particular stating that 2022 will be a particularly important year for the company in this respect, with various important names that will be exploited for the ultimate purpose of creating videogame products lived up to expectations.