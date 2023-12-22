Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, announced that the UAE has won the hosting of the Nations Cup Steeplechase in its new form, with the participation of the best 10 teams around the world, over the next 4 years, and which will begin next February in Abu Dhabi, with participation from various countries of the world, as a culmination of its prestigious position. enjoyed by the state.

He explained that this major event represents an important stage for the “Emirates Knights” before participating in the Paris Olympics, especially since the UAE is keen to present a distinguished image to the world in organizing and hosting international sporting events.

Al Raisi said that the wise leadership’s keenness to honor those with continental and international sporting achievements for the year 2022, during the ceremony held the day before yesterday in its 17th edition, embodies the continued interest in instilling competitive values ​​in the souls of the people of the Emirates, to raise the country’s flag, and to play the national anthem on all external platforms.

Al Raisi extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, for His Highness’ constant keenness to sponsor the ceremony, honor the winners, enable the people of the Emirates to achieve their ambitions, and enhance the UAE’s leadership and excellence in various fields. , including the sports field.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and President of the General Sports Authority, for the distinguished honoring of athletes with achievements.

Al Raisi added that equestrian sport is keen to achieve sustainability in its development, leadership and achievements in various fields, thanks to the vision of the wise leadership and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and that they in the Federation are fortunate with this sponsorship, which has had a tangible impact on the achievements achieved in many forums. During the past years.

Al Raisi stressed their aspiration to compete to achieve positive results and win a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, through the participation of the show jumping team in the major global event, indicating his confidence in the “Emirates Knights” who succeeded in qualifying for the finals.

He added that thanks to the support that equestrian sports in the Emirates enjoy, we are moving forward in continuous development, and there is an increase in the number of equestrian sports and riders, and we are proud of the confidence of the International Equestrian Federation to hold international events in the Emirates such as the World Endurance Cup last year in Abu Dhabi, and many international events. The other.

He pointed to the great role of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s support and sponsorship of the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Four-Star Show Jumping Championship, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from December 21 to 24, explaining that Abu Dhabi is hosting the His Highness the President’s Cup race for purebred Arabian horses. At the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track on February 15th.

Al Raisi stressed their keenness to improve the efficiency of Emirati cadres to enrich international work, highlight the honorable image of the people of the Emirates, and qualify them in the fields of training and arbitration because of its great impact on the development of equestrian sports, in achieving sustainable visions of development, noting that the victory of Sultan Al Yahyai, ​​a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation Equestrian and racing, headed by the seventh regional group in the International Federation after strong competition, is in this direction and strengthens the UAE’s leading position.

He said: Hossam Zamit, Head of the Federation’s Show Jumping Department, was also elected as Vice-Chairman of the Seventh Group, and Dr. Ali Al-Twaisi, Head of the Federation’s Veterinary Department, was elected as a Member of the Veterinary Committee of the International Equestrian Federation, and confidence was renewed in Mohammed Al-Nakhi, Vice-Chairman of the Show Jumping Committee, as Coordinator of the Seventh Regional Group in the Federation. International Equestrian.

Al-Raisi stressed the federation’s keenness to contribute to international sports work so that the UAE’s imprint is clear in equestrian sports, especially since the UAE leads the world in equestrian and ability, along with a focus on developing other sports such as “picking pegs,” “horse dressage,” and “ jump obstacles”.

He praised the outstanding success achieved by the three races of the His Highness the President of the State Endurance Cup at the Boudheib International Village in Al Khatm during the first week of December, and the large participation of 437 male and female horsemen, in the races of the private stables, the ladies and the giants, noting that this race achieved great resonance with the participation of the giants. After stopping for about 10 years.