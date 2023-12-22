Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:40



The penultimate fifth of the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw comes out. The number that has distributed 60,000 per series and 6,000 euros per tenth is 57421. A figure that will have ensured that many people have one of the best days of their lives and can start Christmas in the best possible way, with an unforeseen income to cover expenses and be able to treat yourself to the treat you always wanted. That day, from LA VERDAD you will be able to follow the last hour of the Christmas Lottery draw live.

This number has been distributed across dozens of municipalities in Spain, populations that today will be jumping for joy as they uncork the champagne with their loved ones. If you have more tenths of the Christmas Lottery 2023, you can check them from the LA TRUTH search engine in a simple and fast way.

Like every year, the Christmas Lottery has kicked off this festive season, in which many families take the opportunity to get together again, friends get together to toast the new year or children are overflowing with excitement with the arrival of the Three Wise Men or Santa Claus. The Christmas Lottery already belongs to this battalion of designated days. This event takes place on December 22, a different day, with a song known to everyone as the way to sing the numbers and prizes of the San Ildefonso children. The repetitive 'miiiiiiiil euros' are cut by the big prizes. Moments of excitement in case the next number to come up is among your personal tenths deck. If you are not lucky enough to be one of the lucky ones, you can always try your luck again in the lottery. Children's Lottery next January 6th.

Until when the 2023 Christmas Lottery tickets can be collected



Once the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw is over, the next step for the winners of any prize is to go and claim their money, which they can even do on the same day of the draw. Around 6:00 p.m. on December 22, when the Mint and Stamp Factory makes the list of the winning numbers official, the lucky ones can go to the State Lottery and Betting administrations to request the prize money.

But if you don't want to swallow the crowds of the days after the draw, in which the desire to have the money in your hands as soon as possible invades many people or others who go in search of a tenth for the child's draw, you can always wait some time and go weeks later because there is a period of three months from the draw to claim the amount. That is, the last day to collect a tenth of the 2023 Christmas Lottery is March 22, 2024.

How the Christmas Lottery draw is developed



It is practically ending with one edition of the Christmas Lottery and starting to plan for the following year. In January, work begins on the design of the tenth and its subsequent production at the Mint and Stamp Factory. One-year tickets for everything maintain their essence and only the color and image change. For those of 2023, 'The Nativity' by the anonymous artist Maestro de Sopetrán was chosen. In July the tickets go on sale, and despite there being six months left until the draw, the first queues could already be seen at the most famous State Lottery and Betting administrations.

When the date set for the event is approaching, a series of protocols begin to show the cleanliness of the draw. The day before, December 21, the balls are counted publicly. At the end, the doors of the Teatro Real de Madrid hall are each closed with a different padlock and each key is kept by a different person until the next morning.

At 8:00 a.m. the public enters the space reserved for the event and half an hour later the Christmas Lottery draw table is set up. The last step before the draw begins is to place the balls into the drums.

Now the innocent hands of the draw appear on the scene: the children of San Ildefonso. They are in charge of singing the number with its corresponding prize and introducing the balls into the wires of the tables, which will be exposed to the public for seven days.

The draw ends when there are no more balls left in the prize pot. With the final whistle, a group of volunteers, using a computer program, lists the prizes and the places where each one has landed. After verifying that it is correct, the Mint and Stamp Factory issues the official list for distribution to administrations and the media.