The Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the Digital Health Surveillance Center, which is an innovative digital health platform project to combat the spread of epidemics and communicable diseases based on the data of international organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supported by artificial intelligence, thus making the UAE the first in the Middle East In using a unified platform to read global health data supported by artificial intelligence, as part of the Ministry’s participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, the leading regional health care event, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, from January 24 to 27.

The platform is one of the most important innovative projects based on the latest smart technologies and relies on data centralization to combat potential global health threats in the future. This project contributes to serving public health goals and developing data analysis to make effective decisions to limit the spread of preventable diseases and early warning. And take decisions to face crises and health threats.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, Abdullah Ahmed Ahli, confirmed that this project is in line with the wise leadership’s directions to move to an advanced stage on the road to facing future challenges and consolidating the UAE’s position on the future agenda in health care, and enhancing the state’s contribution to the proactive response to health crises, through innovation Sustainable solutions for the future of health care and the launch of innovative projects and initiatives aimed at consolidating the preventive aspect and combating chronic diseases and integrating artificial intelligence and smart applications in health and preventive services, to reach a sustainable health system that delights members of society and ensures the highest levels of health for them.

The Director of the Digital Health Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ali Al-Ajmi, indicated that the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic showed the urgent need for vital digital infrastructure to enhance the response of health systems to future challenges. An important step in combating the global epidemic by providing various tools to help improve prevention and management of public health issues, noting that the project represents a qualitative leap in the health sector’s march towards digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in order to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in preventive health care services and enhance the quality of its output.



