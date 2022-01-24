The Islamic Arts Festival concluded the activities of the twenty-fourth session “Tradjat”, which came under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and was organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department of Culture in Sharjah over a period of 40 days in various regions of the emirate, with the participation of artists Emiratis and Arabs.