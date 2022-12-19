The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Iraqi security forces in the north of the Republic of Iraq, which resulted in the death of a number of security personnel and the injury of others.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values and principles.
The ministry expressed the UAE’s solidarity with all measures taken by brotherly Iraq to protect its sovereignty, security and stability, and its stand by it in the face of terrorism, stressing the UAE’s keenness to establish security and stability in it.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
#UAE #condemns #terrorist #attack #security #forces #northern #Iraq
Leave a Reply