Merchants of the Cuauhtémoc Metro Flea denounced “floor charge” of alleged members of the CTMwho would have already attacked some bidders who refused to pay them.

Tenants who requested anonymity indicated that the cetemistas require them to 500 pesos per month.

Although the merchants, some with 20 years of working in that place, claimed to have permission to operate at that point, they are threatened with eviction if they refuse to pay the fee.

According to one of those affected, the problems began when the flea union delegate passed awayGelasio Velázquez.

Since August, he assured, a leader identified as María Inocencia García took control of the market and began collecting money.

“We have a lot of problems because a leader of the CTM and pretend that he is charging us for a flat, he wants 500 pesos (per month),” said the tenant.

“Are small premisesMost of them have 2 or 3 stores because they are 2 by 3 (meters).

“If you don’t pay (García), he orders you to hit, remove or put padlocks, and well, many people have already left for the same reason, out of fear,” he commented.

They assured that a businessman identified as Francisco Arellano González, they severely beat him.

Without showing documents, the tenants assured that they denounced in the Attorney General’s Office to García Mata.

Since the year 2000, the authorities enabled this flea to relocate informal merchants from streets such as 15 de Mayo, Colegio Civil, Padre Mier, Aramberri, Espinosa and Juárez, but the invasion of those spaces continues.