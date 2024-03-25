The Joint Operations Command announced that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a joint drop of food aid into the Gaza Strip.

This operation comes within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip and inaccessible areas.

The amount of relief materials dropped in this operation amounted to 22 tons of aid. This joint operation was carried out as part of Operation “Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.