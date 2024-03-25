Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the visit of two of his top advisers to Washington this week because the US did not use its veto power, but abstained, this Monday in the UN Security Council, which approved for the first time a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“The United States did not veto today (Monday, March 25) the new text that calls for a ceasefire without the condition of releasing the kidnapped people. “This is a clear retreat from his consistent position on the Security Council since the beginning of the war,” lamented the Prime Minister's Office in a statement.

The Office indicated that Netanyahu made it clear to the United States on Sunday night that if he withdrew from his “principled position”, he would not send the Israeli delegation to Washington, so he decided to cancel his trip.

The Israeli government also affirmed this Monday that the abstention of the United States in the vote harms its offensive against Hamas and efforts to free the hostages. “This gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow it to obtain a ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” he said.

National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer – from Netanyahu's closest circle – were scheduled to travel to Washington this week at the request of the White House to hear US proposals to expand aid. humanitarian aid to Gaza and alternatives to a ground operation in Rafah.

The ground raid on Rafah is one of the main points of friction between the US and Israel, since Netanyahu considers it essential to defeat the four Hamas battalions that remain there and win the war, while Joe Biden's administration considers it a “red line” because 1.4 million displaced people, more than half of the Gazan population, is in that city at the southern end of the enclave.

The United States reacted to the news and assured that it is “very disappointed” by the cancellation of the visit. “We are very disappointed that they are not coming to Washington so we can have a thorough conversation with them about viable alternatives to intervention on the ground in Rafah,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The UN Security Council approved this Monday for the first time, and after four previous failed attempts, a resolution in which unequivocally calling for a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 32,200 people have already died.

The resolution was approved by 14 votes in favor and one abstention, that of the United States, and when approved it elicited applause from the room, something that rarely happens, since until now it had vetoed all the resolutions presented in this regard.

Last Friday the UN Security Council voted on a resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Strip, presented for the first time by the US, after having vetoed resolutions in that direction three times, although this It was once vetoed by China and Russia due to the “ambiguous vocabulary” when they considered that the call for a ceasefire was not clear.

A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage

Washington stated, however, that His abstention in this Monday's vote does not imply a change of course in his support for Israel.

It does not represent a “change in our policy,” Kirby told reporters, saying the United States supports a ceasefire but He abstained because the resolution does not condemn the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the UN, for her part, assured after the vote that A ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza can “only” be implemented once the Islamist group Hamas begins to free hostages kidnapped in Israel that he still holds.

“A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage,” the ambassador said. “This is the only way to ensure a ceasefire,” she stressed.

