London (dpa)

Manchester City continued to chase Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, after achieving a valuable and well-deserved 3-1 victory over Leeds United, in the seventeenth stage of the competition.

Manchester City, the champion of the championship in the past two seasons, rose to 35 points in second place, by 5 points behind Arsenal, who is on top. On the other hand, while the balance of Leeds United, who received its eighth loss in the championship during the current season, compared to 4 wins and 3 draws, stopped at 15 points in the fifteenth place.

Rodri opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 45th minute, before Norwegian star Erling Haaland added the second and third goals for the heavenly team in the 51st and 64th minutes, respectively.

Haaland starred in the city of Leeds, in which he was born 22 years ago, under the eyes of his father, Alf Ing Haaland, who had previously defended the colors of the two teams while he was a player, so that the Norwegian international star strengthened his lead in the competition’s top scorer list this season with 20 goals, by 7 goals in front of the closest. His pursuers are Harry Kane.

And it seemed that City would end the first half in a disappointing manner, before Spanish midfielder Rodri finally scored in first-half stoppage time, hitting the net after Millier had blocked the ball just before it.

“I have a goal in terms of scoring goals but I can’t reveal it,” Haaland said in statements to Amazon. “I just said in the dressing room that I could have scored five goals but the most important thing is that we won, we have to catch up with Arsenal. I could have scored two more goals but this is life and I have to train more.

City lost its last league match before the World Cup break against Brentford, but dominated the match, especially with the brilliance of Haaland, who started the attack against Leeds in the 36th second from the start of the match, but the Leeds goalkeeper blocked his attempt.