Due to the war in the Ukraine, fuel prices rose to historic highs this year. Nevertheless, the differences between them were large. Refueling along the highway is the most expensive and prices are lowest in the region, it turns out.

In March, regular petrol almost reached 2.38 euros per liter and the price of diesel rose to 2.28 euros. The special petrol even exceeded 2.50 per litre. Patrick Roozeman, director of MultiTankcard: ,,Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, petrol prices rose sharply. Fortunately, the government lowered the excise duty by 17.3 cents per liter in April, but prices remained high until the summer.”

Extra peak diesel prices

Since then, the oil price has fallen again due to the leveling off of economic growth: less oil is needed when economic activity is less. "Only diesel prices peaked in October," says Roozeman. "That has to do with the reduced availability of the type of crude oil from which diesel is produced. For a large part of the year, the diesel price was above that of Euro95, which is unprecedented."

Gasoline cheapest in Zeeland

In Zeeland, the average liter price in the Euro95/E10 petrol category – the most commonly used type of fuel – was the lowest on average this year, according to research by MultiTankcard. At Gebroeders Mangus gas station, the average sales price was 1.9535 euros. In the E5 petrol (Super) category, Total Hoofddorp Graan was the cheapest for Visch with an average liter price of 2.1746. Last year, diesel fuel was cheapest at Tango Tiel in Gelderland, with an average liter price of 1.8196.

Super the least expensive in North and South Holland

It is striking that petrol stations in rural regions score well with diesel and Euro95. But strangely enough, motorists fill up with special Super/E5 petrol more cheaply in South and North Holland. Approximately 4000 Dutch filling stations that are connected to the MultiTankcard payment platform have been included in the study.

Fuel prices in 2023

How prices will develop in 2023 remains a question mark. “The excise duty reduction only applies until the end of the year,” says Roozeman. “We will see that in January. In addition, a European ban on the import of Russian oil came into effect a few weeks ago. Fortunately, this has not yet led to a sharp increase in the price of oil from other parts of the world. But it still looks like coffee grounds.”

Top 3 cheapest pumps Euro95/E10 petrol:

1. Mangnus brothers in Kapellebrug, Zeeland, 1.9535 euros

2. Fieten, Vollenhove, Overijssel, 1.9600 euros

3. Tango Winschoten, Groningen, 1.9607 euros

Top 3 cheapest pumps Super/E5 petrol

1. Total Hoofddorp (Grain for Visch), North Holland, 2.1746 euros

2. Total Hilversum (Kerkelanden), North Holland, 2.1803 euros

3. Total Zoetermeer, South Holland, 2.2004 euros

Top 3 cheapest diesel pumps

1. Tango Tiel, Gelderland, 1.8196 euros

2. Esso Express Beek, Gelderland, 1.8252 euros

3. Sakko Steenbergen, North Brabant, 1.8422 euros





