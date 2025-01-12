Premiere: January 9. Max.

The White Lotus

Although Jennifer Coolidge will definitely be missed, Mike White has assembled another luxury cast for the third season of The White Lotusincluding HBO’s unofficial king, Walton Goggins. Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Jason Isaacs and Nicholas Duvernay are other new additions, while Natasha Rothwell, who played Brenda in the first season, will return. No concrete details have been given, but death will be on the menu.

Premiere: February 16. HBO.

Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has been through a lot in the last decade: a Netflix series that was unceremoniously canceled after three seasons; a reboot from the series on Disney that later had its own great reboot when several episodes had already been filmed; and a writers’ strike that further delayed the project. Good thing this guy has superpowers, and Cox has kept busy keeping his Daredevil in the conversation with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appearances in She-Hulk and Echo (in addition to the already mentioned and upcoming Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man). We’ll see Murdock’s blind lawyer kick ass in court and beyond when he takes on the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), New York’s notorious crime boss.

Premiere: March 4. Disney+.

Dope Thief: drug thieves

Brian Tyree Henry trades Atlanta for Philadelphia and comedy for drama in this limited series based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 novel of the same name. Ray (Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura) are long-time friends whose preferred way to get drug is to impersonate DEA agents and rob local dealers. But when they decide to take their scam out of town, they don’t realize that the “small-time” traffickers they were planning to deceive are part of one of the largest and most dangerous criminal enterprises in the country. Oh.

Premiere: March 14. Apple TV+.

Stranger Things

It had been a long time since we had seen the children of Hawkins, Indiana. So long, in fact, that calling them “kids” might be a bit of a stretch. Almost a decade after its debut in the summer of 2016, Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season. As usual, the Duffer brothers are keeping the most important details of the upcoming season under wraps. What we do know is that Linda Hamilton, of Terminatorwill join the cast; which will be set in the fall of 1987, a year after the events of the fourth season; and that the final episode (there are eight in total) is titled “The Rightside Up,” so it seems like a happy ending might be in sight.