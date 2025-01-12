At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Samsung introduced its “AI for All” vision, a commitment to making artificial intelligence a constant and accessible presence in everyday life. Jong-Hee Han, CEO of Samsung Device eXperience, highlighted how AI is redefining the concept of the smart home, integrating devices and services to offer a personalized and safe experience.

“This year at CES, we reinforced our commitment to delivering personalized experiences through the widespread implementation of AI, and we will continue this path of leadership in AI applied inside and outside the home, not only for the next decade, but for the next century,” said the Korean manager.

Samsung’s strategy is based on Home AI, a system that learns from users’ habits to adapt to their needs. Security is guaranteed by Knox Matrixa blockchain technology that protects data and devices. Additionally, the SmartThings platform improves home management with intuitive features such as Flex Connect, which encourages energy savings.

AI extends beyond the home. Collaborations with Hyundai and Samsung Heavy Industries are bringing the SmartThings platform to electric vehicles and boatsoffering innovative functions for energy saving and automation. With the global community in mind, Samsung continues to support programs such as Solve for Tomorrow, training young innovators and promoting sustainability.

Neo QLED 8K QN990F. Samsung

Of course, there was also no shortage of product announcements with innovations in both screens and PCs and home appliances, all of them strictly characterized by the reinforcement of AI tools. At the head, the Neo QLED 8K QN990Fthe Korean company’s most advanced Samsung TV, powered by the latest processor NQ8 AI Gen3which further improves the upscaling At 8K, it adds HDR functionality even to images that do not natively support this standard and, with AI Mode, adaptively optimizes image and sound through AI-based content recognition.