The minister's speech is a reference to participant Davi Brito's attempt to withdraw from the program

Minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) spoke out this Sunday (11.Feb.2024) about the attempt to leave BBB (Big Brother Brasil) participant Davi Brito from the program. According to Anielle, “What happened to Davi today is what, unfortunately, happens to black youth almost every day”.

“Not by chance or coincidence, young black people, mostly men, with the average age of Davi, are the people who most often take their own lives in Brazil”, declared the minister on her official profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Anielle said that the Ministry of Racial Equality has been talking to the Ministry of Health to develop a public mental health policy focused on the young and black population.

According to the minister, the objective of a new public policy is to prevent cases of suicide as a consequence of racism, delegitimization, dehumanization and exclusion.

Davi threatened to quit the program this Sunday (Feb 11). However, before he pressed the button to leave, the director of BBB, Boninho, called the participant for a conversation and convinced him to continue in the reality show from the TV Globo.