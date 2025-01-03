Virtual assistants have become a tool used every day by thousands of users, and this technology allows us to take advantage of others through voice commands, for example, you can ask what the weather is going to be like, instead of having to look at it yourself. same.

There are hundreds of more examples like this one, which in general terms allow us carry out actions without having to pick up your cell phone or computer. Among all the versions that exist, one of the most famous is Apple’s own assistant, called Siri, which has been integrated into the brand’s devices for several years, such as iPhones, iPads or even Apple Watches.

There has always been a certain fear Why is this what these attendees hear? since although supposedly they only activate when you name them by default, in Apple’s case “Hey Siri”, To be able to hear this command, they must somehow be constantly listening.

Now, from Reuters they report that Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that alleged its Siri voice assistant violated user privacy.. The complaint includes testimonies from users who claim that their mentions of Air Jordan sneakers and Olive Garden restaurants triggered advertisements for those products. Another said that received advertisements for a brand-name surgical treatment after discussing it, he thought privately, with his doctor.

The period of The lawsuit covers from September 17, 2014 to December 31, 2024which is when Siri first introduced the “Hey Siri” feature that allegedly led to the unauthorized recordings. Although Apple denies wrongdoing and has decided to pay the fine to avoid going to trial.

Members of the lawsuit, estimated in the tens of millions, They can receive up to $20 per device Siri-enabled, such as iPhone and Apple Watches.

This case raises serious doubts about the privacy of voice assistants and how big technology companies use our personal information, and this is not the only case of this type, since there is also aA similar lawsuit on behalf of Google Voice Assistant users is pending in federal court in California.