Prince William finds himself at the center of many scandals, not least the alleged betrayal against Kate with her historical friend Rose Hanbury

The most famous family in England very often finds itself at the center of gossip and scandals. Within the Royal Family there are very specific rules, which although not written, must be observed. Among these, confidentiality is the most important, but rumors often quickly make the rounds of the English tabloids until they become news. The new gossip from the royals of England concerns the prince William and her friend story Rose Hanbury. Let's find out together who the woman is and what is happening between her and the prince.

William and Kate

Prince William, eldest son of King Charles III, and next to the throne of England, recently found himself at the center of several gossips. In fact, after the surgery his wife underwent Kate and the alleged fake photo of the Princess of Wales, new rumors have emerged from the palace.

The new gossip isn't just about the prince William but also an old friend of hers. We are talking about Rose Hanbury. The name of this woman is not new, in fact already in 2019 a relationship between her and William was hypothesized. Today, this voice is being heard again. Rose is a former model and political consultant, born in 1984 and married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. His friendship with William has distant origins. In fact, Rose's grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambartwas bridesmaid at the wedding between Queen Elizabeth and the prince Philip.

Kate and Rose, they have always been friends, but after the rumors of the alleged betrayal, the two women would have moved away. This division fueled rumors of betrayal. The reasons for the separation were never disclosed, but a recent episode demonstrated how the friendship ended. We are talking about the coronation of King Charles III, when Camilla invited Hanbury to the ceremony. This gesture would have made Kate nervous, to the point of not bowing before the new queen.