During the first night of the year, many people decide to go out partying to welcome a new stage. However, This also means that emergency services and pharmacies must be prepared for all accidents that may occur, as a young pharmacist explained.

Claudia has shared on TikTok What were the best-selling products on the night of January 1. In a humorous tone, although maintaining the necessary seriousness, the young woman assured that it was a night to remember.

“Let’s see how many times they woke up Javi (his fellow guard) or if they ever let him sleep, because It was a very busy night“, she began to relate. Thus, dividing between hours, the young woman explained which products were most ordered.

The night began at 12:36 a.m., when someone asked for oral rehydration serum because “New Year’s Eve dinner didn’t end well”and, half an hour later, a patient would arrive to buy a “classic on festive nights, fosfomycin, an antibiotic to treat urinary infections.

Just ten minutes later, at 1:15 a.m., a Frenadol for the flu was sold and, five minutes later, an Almax Rub: “Someone miscalculated with the seafood or the nougats“. It wouldn’t take long for the next customer, at 1:30 a.m., to buy Fortasec and remedy diarrhea.

In addition to these products, as is usual, “condoms, lubricants, diapers and morning-after pills” were also sold because, as he noted with laughter, “at least there is responsibility in some aspects.” Although, he has not only joked about the large number of sales, but has also sent a message about the importance of on-call pharmacies.

“It’s getting out of hand. We have to be more responsible, guys, but hey, this is an emergency, “It must be taken as soon as possible to be more effective.”the pharmacist has finished her video. The publication already has more than a million views and hundreds of comments.

“The ones for the condoms are the same as the ones for the lubricant, the morning after pill, and just in case they already bought the diapers,” “what a night”, “I was one of those who had to go get Frenadol at 3 in the morning” or “they started the year well”, have been some of the most notable messages.