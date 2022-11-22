The high-speed trains that provide service between Murcia and Madrid from the third week of December will use the Atocha and Chamartín stations. If the frequencies of Orihuela are maintained, the first train in the morning will arrive in the north of the capital of Spain and the others, at the south station. It will depend on the schedules and frequencies offered by Renfe, which may be similar to the current ones in Orihuela: one train before dawn, another at noon and the third in the late afternoon.

The travel time will range between 2 hours and a half and 2 hours and 40 minutes if there are no intermediate stops. Almost an hour more from Cartagena. Between Murcia and Madrid there are six stations (Orihuela, Elche, Alicante, Villena, Albacete and Cuenca) and each stop lengthens the trip between 5 and 7 minutes. On frequencies that have stops at all stations, the journey between Murcia and Madrid can take more than 3 hours and 20 minutes. For users in the Region of Murcia, the travel penalty occurs mainly in Alicante. For the operation of entering and leaving the Alicante station, more than 20 minutes are used, taking Monforte del Cid as a reference. The engineer has to change the tractor head to resume the march towards Madrid.

Currently, the combined bus and train trip with Madrid is four and a quarter hours.

The high-speed trains that have to enter and leave the Alicante station will see the travel time increased by almost half an hour



Renfe, on the other hand, announced yesterday that it will increase the supply of AVE trains between Alicante and Madrid starting next December 11. The company schedules a new direct service, from Monday to Thursday, between both cities, which represents a daily supply of 26 high-speed trains, 13 in each direction.